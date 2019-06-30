CRESTVIEW — The old church rhyme, "Here’s the church, here’s the steeple” can no longer be used for First Baptist Church following Tuesday night’s storm.

While many places in Crestview had fallen trees, the church next to Burger King on Hickory Avenue sustained the most damage. Strong winds caused the church’s steeple to fall more than 60 feet. No one was in the building or parking lot at the time.

“Donna Howard (a church member) was at the new café on Main Street when someone called her to say the steeple had fallen, so she called me,” Associate Pastor Randall Jenkins said. “As I was driving up, I received a picture from Andrew (the church's music minister) that someone took of it at Burger King.”

Jenkins said when he arrived he saw the steeple lying in the parking lot between the church and Burger King.

“I was very surprised because it’s been up for 11 years and we’ve had hurricanes blow through and cause no damage,” he said. “Driving up here I was expecting more trees down and more damage, but the tarp on the lighthouse youth building across the street was still on the building and the flags at our Ten Commandment monument weren’t ripped.”

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, there were no reported tornadoes during the storm. It was just a heavy thunderstorm with strong bursts of straight-line winds, including a gust of 61 mph near Duke Field at 6:37 p.m.

Jenkins said the fallen steeple caused only some minor damage.

“There was a spot inside (the church) from water damage,” he said. “You can tell there’s some roof and gutter damage from it, but as far as we can tell, that was it.”

Jenkins said the church will have to purchase a new steeple, but was unsure of how much it will cost or how long it would take to replace it.

“We might be able to use the copper cable but the steeple is fiberglass and smashed to pieces,” Jenkins said. “The cross is aluminum, so unless someone can weld the piece back on, that will need to be new, too.”