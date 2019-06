EGLIN — A prescribed burn is scheduled for part of the reservation today, base officials say.

It will take place in tactical training areas I-30 and I-31 and involve about 2,200 acres in the western portion of the reservation.

The exact location is north of Range Road 221, east of Range Road 241, south of Range Road 215, and west of range road 611.

Winds are out of the north and should carry the smoke to 4,000 feet.

No significant smoke impacts are expected.