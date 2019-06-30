MILTON — The historic Imogene Theatre could soon become the hottest ticket of downtown Milton thanks to the efforts of Main Street Milton.

Ed Spears, director of Main Street, said the non-profit organization is in the late stages of negotiations on a contract with the Santa Rosa Historical Society that would have MSM serving as the management company for the 105-year-old building.

"We have been doing an interim test run (holding events) for the past two months," Spears said. "We think it is a viable operation and something we should be doing."

Spears said even though MSM would assume the responsibility of managing the theatre, he has been in contact with vendor companies including catering, lighting, sound and a touring theater company that are interested in partnering with the organization to improve the quality of events that Imogene provide. Spears said one thing they would like to do more of is opening the parlor for more social things, including a coffee bar during the daytime.

While the board did not officially vote to proceed with finalizing the contract with the historical society to allow members time to read the draft of the contract, the board was unanimous in support for the planned agreement.