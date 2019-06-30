Incoming freshmen at Gadsden State Community College are invited to attend Cardinal Commit, a summer orientation for new students.

“Cardinal Commit provides Gadsden State’s newest Cardinals with the information and tools they need to be successful in college from the beginning,” said Laura Swann, director of Enrollment Services. “This year we’ve added a Saturday session for students and parents who may find it difficult to attend one of our weekday sessions.”

Cardinal Commit events will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on different dates at three of Gadsden State’s campuses. Events will be held at the Beck Conference Center on the Wallace Drive Campus in Gadsden from July 25 to 27, the Learning Resource Center on the Ayers Campus in Anniston on July 30 and at Gadsden State Cherokee on July 31.

Students can arrive as early as 8:30 a.m. to sign in, receive their information packet and browse the Student Services Expo, where they can learn about services available to them through the school.

Opening sessions will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by Cardinal Training and an advising and registration session.

Cardinal Training will allow new students to discover more about GSCC from college staff members. They will learn college terminology and how to navigate the Gadsden State student systems including Self Service Banner and myGadsdenstate.

While students participate in Cardinal Training, parents will have a training session of their own.

““We encourage parents to attend Cardinal Commit so they are well-informed about Gadsden State programs and services,” Swann said. “This training gives parents and other student supporters the opportunity to learn how to best support their students through this new season of their lives.”

“It is our goal for students to leave Cardinal Commit feeling excited about their decision to attend Gadsden State and ready to conquer their first semester,” Swann continued.

Registration for Cardinal Commit will close at noon July 23. For more information and to register for Cardinal Commit, please visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/enrollmentservices/cardinal-commit. Call 256-549-8305 or email enrollment@gadsdenstate.edu for more information.