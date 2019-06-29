Walton Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 85 at DeFuniak Springs on Friday afternoon, according to a series of tweets. While there, something unusual happened.

"The owner of the truck that caught fire was a preacher and asked to pray over the first responders at the scene," one tweet read. "We wanted to share that powerful moment with you."

The initial photo of a smoking truck was followed by responders and the victims standing by the roadside with heads bowed.

