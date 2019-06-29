CRESTVIEW — A motorcyclist was injured Friday when a car turned into his path and clipped his bike, lawmen report.
The man, 48-year-old Alton Lamar Teems of Crestview, was driving south on State Road 85 about 5:50 p.m. when a northbound Crestview woman, 33-year-old Zoila Violeta Rodriguez, turned her 2012 Subaru Legacy into his path at the intersection of Live Oak Church Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The front of Rodriguez's Subaru struck Teems' Harley-Davidson and caused a crash, the release said.
Rodriguez suffered minor injuries. Teems' injuries were listed as serious. He was flown by helicopter to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.
Alcohol was not considered a factor in the wreck.
Rodriguez was charged with failure to yield to oncoming traffic.