CRESTVIEW — Central Baptist Church offers a way to cool down during the heat of summer.

The church’s recreation outreach center contains an outside pool that can be used for different activities during the summer months.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve heard this is the best hidden secret in Crestview,” Central’s Associate Pastor, Patrick Riffle said. “We’re not trying to make it a secret.”

During the week, the pool is used for group swimming lessons, water aerobics and lap swim.

“This year we’re really trying to emphasize our group lessons,” Riffle said. “It seems to go a little better. The kids seem to pick up more seeing other kids do it.”

A new round of group swimming lessons will begin in July. The six-session group lessons are $65 per child. If there are multiple children in a family, the first child would be $65, with each additional child being $55.

The pool is open for community use on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m.., Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Entry to the pool during these times costs $2 per person, with children 2 and under being free.

The pool doesn’t have a lifeguard on duty, so children should be watched by an adult and everyone swims at their own risk.

“We have an attendant who works to take the money and make sure people are following the pool rules,” Riffle said. “The attendant makes sure people aren't doing anything foolish for people to get hurt and make sure they aren’t diving.”

The pool is part of the church’s outreach mission program.

“The vision and focus is not just fun activities to provide to the community, it’s offering our facility up for people to use and getting usage out of it,” Riffle said. “First and foremost it is a ministry and that’s our main focus.”

On the first Wednesday of each month, the church offers a family fun night. The next event is Wednesday, July 3.

“It’s kind of a little Fourth of July celebration,” Riffle said. “We’re encouraging families to get together to have time with their families and other families in the community.”

There will be some bounce houses, food and free access to the pool during the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

The church updates any pool closures on its Facebook page.

For more information on the pool and the services offered, contact Central Baptist Church at (850) 682-5525.