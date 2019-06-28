LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill City Council will meet 6 p.m. July 2 at city hall, 8209 Hwy 85 N., Laurel Hill.

Here is the meeting's agenda.

•Call to Order

•Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

1. New Business

a. Approval of Consent Agenda:

Consent Agenda

1. Minutes of June 6 council meeting

2. Internal audit (Mayor): General and Water Funds (June) No Issues

3. Okaloosa County Half Cent Surtax - $4448.15 (June) and $16,608.06 (Total)

b. Fire Department Report c. Project Updates (Dewberry) d. Date Change for Dec 5th Meeting e. Approve Proposed Millage Rate for FY 2019

2. Unfinished Business

a. Park Ordinance

3. Public comments

4. Comments/presentations from Mayor, Council, and City Attorney; Mayor Adams; Councilmember Adams; Councilmember Blizzard; Councilmember Cogan; Councilmember James; Councilmember Moneypenny; City Attorney

5. Adjourn.

The next regular meeting is 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at city hall.