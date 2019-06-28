WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Ethics Committee has announced it will create an investigative subcommittee to review issues surrounding a February tweet sent by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz that has been criticized as intending to intimidate Michael Cohen.

The tweet was sent the day before Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former attorney, was scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

“Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot ... ” the tweet said.

Gaetz, R-Fort Walton Beach, deleted the tweet when it stirred controversy and later apologized.

The Florida Bar previously announced that its Grievance Committee is reviewing the contents of the tweet to determine whether Gaetz violated its rules.

The Ethics Committee's decision to investigate Gaetz followed the congressman’s rejecting an invitation to come before it. Gaetz shrugged off the latest move by the House panel, which is controlled by Democrats.

"It’s not a coincidence that the Ethics Committee is turning up the heat on me, and the Oversight Committee is attacking Kellyanne Conway, the same week Mueller’s testimony is announced,” he said.

Conway, like Gaetz a staunch Trump ally, was subpoenaed to appear before the House Oversight Committee after she declined to show up for a hearing. A special counsel had testified prior to the call that the White House should fire Conway for “egregious, repeated and very public violations” of the federal Hatch Act.

Robert Mueller, who investigated allegations of possible Russian election interference and possible obstruction by Trump, has agreed to testify before Congress next month.

Gaetz blamed “Nancy Pelosi and President Trump’s detractors in both parties” for “trying to take out the President’s most effective advocates at this critical time.”

Asked if he would be compelled to testify before the subcommittee, which has subpoena power, Gaetz answered “as President Trump likes to say, ‘we’ll see.’ ”

“Northwest Floridians can remain confident that our office won’t be distracted by this nonsense. We are laser-focused on supporting our troops and defending President Trump against a fact-free impeachment,” he said.

The Daily Caller, citing a letter sent out by the Ethics Committee, said the subcommittee investigation will center on “allegations that Representative Gaetz sought to threaten, intimidate, harass, or otherwise improperly influence” Cohen.

The subcommittee, which is also empowered to gather information by reviewing documents and conducting interviews, will be chaired by Rep. Anthony G. Brown, a Maryland Democrat, reports said. The ranking Republican on the subcommittee will be Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi.

The subcommittee could adopt a statement of alleged violation by Gaetz that could result in a public hearing and lead to a full House vote on the matter, Roll Call reported. Such a move would be rare.

It could alternatively issue a report to the committee with findings and recommendations, Roll Call said, and the full committee would then either dismiss the charges or issue a sanction, known as a letter of reproval.