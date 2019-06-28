NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is scheduled to set up two temporary safety zones in portions of the Gulf of Mexico and the Santa Rosa Sound during the Annual Pensacola Beach Air Show over the Gulf of Mexico at Pensacola Beach, Florida, July 11 to 14, 2019, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Gulf of Mexico safety zone includes all waters 1.75 nautical miles east and 1.5 nautical miles west of position 30° 19’ 36” North, 087° 08’ 23” West in the vicinity of the Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier and extending 1000 yards south of Pensacola Beach creating a box.

This safety zone is for the protection of people and vessels on navigable waters during the air show.

Entry into, transiting or anchoring in this zone is prohibited to all vessels, mariners and persons unless specifically authorized by the captain of the port Mobile or a designated representative.

The safety zone for a portion of the Santa Rosa Sound includes all waters from Deer Point to Sharp Point and all waters within Little Sabine Bay. All vessels in this safety zone must proceed at a minimum safe speed. A no-wake zone approaching the Highway 399 Bob Sikes Bridge will be strictly enforced while the safety zone is in effect.

Additionally, vessels seeking to enter Little Sabine Bay for the two hours immediately following the air shows must contact the on-scene captain of the port designated representative via VHF channel 16 for authorization. This safety zone is needed to protect spectator vessels during, and immediately following the air shows.

All concerned traffic may contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM Channel 16 or the captain of the port Mobile at 251-441-5976. For further information mariners may contact Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 251-441-5976.

The Coast Guard is recommending that all vessels transiting the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from mile marker 177.0 to 179.0 between Naval Air Station Pensacola and Robertson Island restrict their vessels to a safe speed and safe operation.

The Intracoastal Waterway land cut, a hazardous bottleneck that both commercial and recreational vessels travel that is roughly 100 yards wide, may become overly crowded and dangerous as a result so boaters should maintain a safe speed and proper lookout upon completion of the air show.

Uncooperative boaters will be expelled from the zone, cited for failure to comply or both.

Federal, state and local agencies may assist the Coast Guard in the patrol and enforcement of safety zones.