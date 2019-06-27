The Port St. Joe Lions Club had to navigate a new reality for its major fundraiser of 2019.

Due to impacts from Hurricane Michael, including to the Centennial Building, and displacement of so many, the Sportsman’s Banquet which had been held for nearly two decades was out of reach.

Instead, the Lions Club is raffling off a number of prizes, the grand prizes a 2019 Jeep Renegade or $18,000 in cash, to assist in their mission of assisting local communities via a host of projects.

The drawing is Sept. 2 or sooner if all tickets sell prior to that date. There are only 360 tickets. Each ticket is a $100 donation.

Ticket holders need not be present at the drawing to win.

First prize will be a choice of the Jeep or $18,000.

Second prize is $500 or a Kimber Micro 9 mm conceal carry pistol.

Third prize is $300 or a Walther PPS M2 9 mm subcompact pistol.

Fourth prize is a limited edition Frederic Remington solid bronze statute, “Cowboy,” with an estimated value of $750-$1,000.

Fifth prize is a Ruger EC9 conceal carry pistol.

Winner of the Jeep is responsible for all federal and state taxes and firearm winners must pass all necessary federal and state requirements for gun ownership.

For tickets and information contact Willie Ramsey at 227-4075, Wayland Fulford at 819-6739, Andy Smith at 227-1133 or Dave Motil at 704-534-1968.