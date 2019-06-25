CRESTVIEW — The City Council adopted several ordinances on first reading Monday night that could bring several new residences to the area.

The ordinances all deal with a comprehensive plan amendment, which would bring over 500 new homes to Crestview. The plan calls for three different sections of land throughout the city to be used for new developments.

The City Council previously approved the comprehensive plan amendment to go to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) on March 25. The DEO approved the plans on May 1.

“It’s important to know that none of them have actual development orders yet,” said City Manager Tim Bolduc. “When we do a major comprehensive plan like this, we require them to give us some sort of idea of what they plan to do.”

Ordinance 1692 deals with a suggested 146 lot subdivision behind Davidson Middle School. The ordinance rezones the land as a low-density residential area for a single-family dwelling district.

The subdivision would sit on almost 32 acres at the intersection of Old Bethel Road and Jones Road and would include a community center and community pool.

Ordinance 1693 calls for almost 63 acres behind Antioch Elementary School to also be rezoned as a low-density residential area for a single-family dwelling district.

The land located on Garrett Pit Road, just past Point Center Road, has enough room for 140 lots, according to the proposed amendment.

“Growth is always good,” Bolduc said. “Obviously we have to be conscious about the traffic impacts and we’re working together with the county to establish a transportation committee for this north end, so we can better talk about that.”

Ordinance 1694 asks for land on Valley Road to be rezoned as a medium density residential, single-family dwelling district.

The proposed 48 acres located near Durrell Lee Park, near the intersection of Valley Road and East First Avenue, currently has a small home, constructed in 1956, on the property. The proposed plans call for the removal of the older home to make room for 96 new townhomes and 26 two-story apartment buildings. The apartment buildings would total 208 separate units.

“We want to see the properties developed and we want to see them developed smartly,” Bolduc said. “Each of these properties that have listed they are going to some sort of residential, it makes sense for where they are.”

All of the ordinances now move to a second reading.

In other business, Bolduc informed the City Council there were 36 applicants for the Chief of Police position. In the coming weeks, that number will be reduced to 10 candidates. Bolduc hopes to have a final selection for the position to bring to the council for approval in August.