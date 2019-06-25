CRESTVIEW — Citizens of Crestview will soon have more options when it comes to their dining choice.

Four new restaurants are getting set to open throughout the city in the next few months.

City manager Tim Bolduc said the explosion of new restaurants is all part of city staff’s efforts to expand the city.

“I think that as the city continues to grow, the need for ways to entertain ourselves makes it inviting to start a business here,” Bolduc said. “We started making it a streamline in permitting to get from concept to open as fast as possible.”

Fresh Table Gastro Pub, Red Crab Juicy Seafood, Voodoo BBQ & Grill and Yardbirds are all coming to the city soon.

Fresh Table Gastro Pub is a farm to table rustic restaurant that will serve southern comfort food and craft beer and wine. The gastro pub is moving into what use to be the Helen Back restaurant building located at 5206 South Ferdon Blvd. An opening date is unknown.

Red Crab Juicy Seafood is adding another restaurant to the panhandle. The company most recently opened a restaurant in Pensacola in January.

The restaurant will offer fresh seafood such as crawfish, shrimp and crabs cooked in a signature spice. When dining in, customers pick their seafood, then choose their ideal seasonings, picking from Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter or a combination of all of them. Customers can also pick the spiciness of their food, ranging from no spice to extra hot.

Owners of the restaurant are hoping to open in mid to late July, taking over the old Hooters building located at 180 Cracker Barrel Drive.

Voodoo BBQ & Grill is a slow smokes in-house daily New Orleans-style barbecue establishment. There is also one located in Pensacola.

Some of the food options that will be available include Cajun chicken, jerk chicken, burgers and gumbo. Some Louisiana favorites, such as red beans and rice will also be offered, along with adding spices such as Caribbean, Cajun and creole. The restaurant takes over what use to be the Lennys Grill & Sub located at 2493 South Ferdon Blvd. in front of Bealls Outlet, with an opening sometime in late July.

Yardbirds is a chicken establishment that will take over the building that housed Krystal located at 2385 South Ferdon Blvd, next to Regions banks.

While the restaurant will offer mainly chicken in the form of tenders, sandwiches and wings, other options such as shrimp and barbeque pork will be available. An opening date is unknown.

“Six of our goals are to improve the experience of being here, so anytime we can expand on the choice for entertainment, it’s good,” Bolduc said. “I think it will open the door for other types of entertainment, so we look forward to it.”