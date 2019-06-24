Josh Thibodaux is in Las Vegas chasing a dream. The Thibodaux native is preparing for the World Series of Poker, considered the most prestigious and lucrative tournament in the poker world, and he's off to a good start.

After years of playing just cash games, he recently won his first tournament ever, a World Series of Poker Circuit event at Harrah's casino in New Orleans with a $16,000 first prize.

Thibodaux plans to use those winnings, and the confidence derived from placing first out of 420 competitors in the two-day tournament in New Orleans, to enter the biggest poker tournament in the world, the series' Main Event.

Since its inception in Las Vegas in 1970, the World Series of Poker has attracted the best players from around the world. When poker boomed in the early 2000s, so did the the series, which now consists of more than 30 different tournaments, each awarding a coveted World Series of Poker bracelet along with a substantial cash prize.

Most of the tournaments play the most popular form of tournament poker, no-limit Texas Hold 'Em, but some play other games, like Omaha Hold 'Em, Seven-Card Stud, Limit Hold 'Em or Razz.

Thibodaux said he's concentrating on just one game.

"I play nothing else but Hold 'Em," he said. "I know the math, I know the numbers. That's what I play."

So far, Thibodaux has played and earned money in three World Series of Poker events, including a fifth-place finish in a tournament with a $1,500 buy-in that earned him $350,758 in winnings.

The Main Event is the biggest tournament of them all, with a $10,000 buy-in. The number of entrants determines the cash prize for winning the tournament, but last year's Main Event winner took home $8.8 million.

Josh's mother, Joan Thibodaux, said her son first learned to play poker with his family in between fishing and tubing at camps in Grand Isle and that he honed his skills while attending LSU.

"He knew pros made a good living playing poker," Joan said. "With the job market looking rough her turned to studying poker. In his free time, he read books and studied all the math and psychology he could to be a top contender."

Josh and about 7,000 other contenders will begin the Main Event on July 3 and play virtually continually until only one player is left, on or about July 16.

