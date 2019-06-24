Although the weather has jumped the gun for weeks now, summer is finally, officially here, and that means time for what have been dubbed "session cocktails."

That is, light, refreshing, bubbly, cool, not terribly boozy sippers good for lounging. Some examples include the Aperol Spritz (and its more bitter cousin, the Campari Spritz) and the Sherry Cobbler.

All of those drinks have a relatively low amount of alcohol, with the idea that you can while away the languid summer days with a cool drink in your hand without getting obliterated.

Another delicious example is a local creation, the Elderflower Spritzer at the Patio Bar in Houma.

At its base is St.-Germain elderflower liqueur, a 40-proof cordial that has become an indispensable part of any reasonable ambitious cocktail bar's back shelf. Invented in New York in 2007, it took the cocktail world by storm seemingly overnight. While the thought of drinking flowers has little appeal on its face, it's a delicious ingredient for just this sort of application. Botanical but not grassy or bitter, it pairs especially well with gin and stands on its own as well.

The Patio's Elderflower Spritzer consists of St.-Germain and a squeeze of lemon juice shaken vigorously over ice, strained into a chilled wine glass, topped with both champagne and club soda and garnished with thin slices of lemon.

Dave Angbrandt, bartender at The Patio, said that the drink has been a hit with his customers.

"It has a dedicated following," Angbrandt said. "I have four or five of my regulars, and that's all they drink. We sell them all year long, but they're more popular on hotter days than cooler days."

Appropriately enough, it's a perfect patio drink, not too sweet but with enough flavor from the elderflower liqueur to balance the dryness of the champagne.

It's just strong enough to let you know that you're drinking an adult beverage but not so strong that three or four of them in a couple of hours forces you to remember how to walk properly.

Some spritzes are served over ice, but this one is just fine without it.

The Patio Bar is at 314 Belanger St. in Houma.

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.