BAKER — Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies are working to determine who is responsible for the death of a Baker resident Sunday.

The victim, found at a mobile home at 1775 Dad's Road, has been identified as 54-year old Christopher Broxson of that address.

Investigators say Broxson's body was found around 6 p.m. Sunday and he is the victim of obvious foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

Additional information will be released as warranted.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OCSO at (850) 689-5705 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCriimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.