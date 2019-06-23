Navarre resident David Jeffers recently flew to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to appear on Dr. James Dobson’s nationally syndicated radio show, "Family Talk."

The show originally aired June 14, and is accessible now through Jeffers' website, http://www.manupmenofgod.com, by selecting the "Listen Now" button beside the picture of Jeffers and Dobson, or by using this link: http://drjamesdobson.org/popupplayer?broadcastId=3dcb6dd2-0e37-498e-8320-98964ef3195a.

Both go to the appropriate page on the Family Talk website.

The two discussed Jeffers' latest book, "Man Up! What the Bible Says About Being A Man." In the book, Jeffers shares biblical insights from a 20-year journey of seeking God’s direction for his life.

He discovered God wants men to study the Scriptures daily, where the answers to life’s questions can be found. The book teaches the reader that the model for being a man is outlined in the Holy Scriptures.

"Dr. Dobson’s interviewing skills are legendary, and he really pulled things out of Jeffers that are very dear to his heart, especially the reconciliation with his late father. They discussed the motivation for Jeffers writing 'Man Up!' They also touched on Jeffers’ son, Eddie, being killed in Iraq and the relationship between his son and David," according to a media release about the interview.

Dobson is the founder and president of Family Talk, a nonprofit organization that produces his radio program. He is the author of more than 30 books dedicated to the preservation of the family.

Jeffers' work focuses mostly on politics and religion. His nonfiction works include "Ravaging the Republic," the "Eavesdropping on God" series, and "Overcoming Grief: Comforting Others with the Comfort We Have Received." He holds a theological studies degree from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary.