HOLT — A sexual predator has moved to a new address, which is in Okaloosa County, and has notified law enforcement as required by law.

Timothy Simmons now lives at 391 Dove Run Road in Holt.

Simmons is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

He was convicted of lewd or lascivious battery on a person 12-15 years of age in Santa Rosa County in 2004.