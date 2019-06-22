CRESTVIEW — Here is the latest information on area club meetings in Northwest Florida.

MONDAYS

ADULT CHESS CLUB: The Crestview library hosts the Adult Chess Club 5-8 p.m. Monday evenings. Playing is free and boards are available. Call 850-682-4432 with questions.

YOUTH NIGHT: 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Convergence Coffeehouse, 498 Wilson St. N. Visitors may enjoy free refreshments, play games, watch old movies, or fellowship.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: 8 p.m. Mondays, the clubhouse at 704 Robinson St., Crestview, for beginners and newcomers. Details: Jerry, 830-6218. www.fwb-area-aa.org.

DOGWOOD GARDEN CLUB: 10:30 a.m. first Mondays, September through May, location to be announced. Details: 683-0839.

COUNTRY PATCHERS QUILT GUILD: 9:30 a.m. fourth Mondays, Antioch Baptist Church, 4824 Antioch Road, Crestview. Sit-n-sew and workshop meeting.

CRESTVIEW WRITERS GROUP: 6-7:30 p.m. every fourth Monday, Crestview Public Library. Online: www.cityofcrestview.org/library.php.

THE OKALOOSA COUNTY COMMISSION ON THE STATUS OF WOMEN: fourth Mondays. Details: info@occsw.org.

FREE AND ACCEPTED MASONS: 7 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Mount Ewell Lodge 131, U.S. Highway 198, Baker.

TUESDAYS

CRESTVIEW LIONS CLUB: 7 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Hub City Smokehouse, 168 Main St. S, Crestview. Details: crestviewlions@hotmail.com, secretary Charlotte Jones, 533-9931.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY:

●8 a.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church of Garden City, 3140 Haskell-Langley Road, Crestview. Details: Mary Cole, 683-1899.

●5 p.m. weigh-in; meeting starts from 5:25-5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 599 Eighth Ave., Crestview. Brooke Bratton, 225-8197. www.TOPS.org.

SENIORS VS. CRIME: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, except holidays, 296 S. Ferdon Blvd., Suite 8, Crestview. Call 306-3176 to report incidents. okaloosacountysvc@yahoo.com.

STORY TIME: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Crestview Public Library, 1445 Commerce Drive. Children ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories and activities, and make a simple craft.

CRESTVIEW KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BINGO: Quarterly games 4:30-6 p.m.; regular games 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday at 701 James Lee Blvd., Crestview.

BAKER GARDEN CLUB: 10 a.m. first Tuesdays September through May at different locations. Liz Davis, 537-4512.

OSTOMY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. first Tuesdays, Wellness Center at Twin Cities Hospital, Niceville. A Registered Nurse is present, and meetings include details of specialty care and product innovations that may be helpful. Details: 389-7071.

CARVER-HILL MEMORIAL AND HISTORICAL SOCIETY: 5:30 p.m. first Tuesdays, Allen Park, 895 McClelland St., Crestview.

OPEN MIC POETRY AT THE LIBRARY: 6 p.m. second Tuesdays, Crestview Public Library, 1445 Commerce Drive, Crestview. Free. Esther Hurwitz, 682-4432 or ehurwitz@okaloosa.lib.fl.us; Rick Sanders, 585-6399. Read poetry or play music. http://cvwlibrary.tumblr.com/.

SHOAL RIVER REPUBLICAN CLUB: 6 p.m. second Tuesdays of each month at Hideaway Pizza, 326 Main St., Crestview. Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

CRESTVIEW TOASTMASTERS: 6-7 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Greater Federation of Women's Club building, 150 Woodlawn Drive, Crestview. Visitors are welcome. Details: Kathy Morrow, 974-3662.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 395: 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays, Carver-Hill Museum, 895 S. McClelland St., Crestview. Commander Raymond Nelson, 420-0706.

NORTH OKALOOSA PATRIOTS: 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays, 150 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Crestview. www.panhandlepatriots.com.

WEDNESDAYS

CRESTVIEW KIWANIS CLUB: 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Samuel's Roadhouse, 114 John King Road, Crestview.

KNITTING GROUP: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Casbah Coffee Company, 196 Pine Ave. W, Crestview.

PANHANDLE SADDLE CLUB: 6 p.m. first Wednesdays, David’s Catfish House, 1296 N. Ferdon Blvd. Crestview. Includes socializing, dinner and a meeting. November topic: how to keep your horse healthy. Details: Donna Curry, 830-6403 or donna@embarqmail.com.

SONS OF ITALY, CRESTVIEW CHAPTER 2865: 6 p.m. third Wednesdays. All people of American-Italian heritage may join. Group president Thomas Hughes, 682-3597, thomasjhughessr@hotmail.com.

THURSDAYS

GRIEFSHARE SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. Thursdays, Crosspoint, in portable 2, 2250 PJ Adams Parkway, Crestview. For people grieving the death of a loved one or other losses. 678-4411 extension 109.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 10-11 a.m. Thursdays, 704 E. Robinson Ave., Crestview. 689-1842.

SENIORS VS. CRIME: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, except holidays, 296 S. Ferdon Blvd., Suite 8, Crestview. Call 306-3176 or email okaloosacountysvc@yahoo.com to report incidents.

CONCERNED CITIZENS OF CRESTVIEW: 5:30 p.m. first Thursdays, Allen Park, 895 McClelland St., Crestview.

FLYING NEEDLES QUILT GUILD: 9:30 a.m. second Thursdays at Niceville Church of Christ. Visitors and quilters are welcome.

NORTH OKALOOSA AMATEUR RADIO CLUB: 7 p.m. second Thursdays, Live Oak Baptist Church, 4565 Live Oak Church Road, Crestview. Call 398-7524 for details.

MAINSTREET CRESTVIEW ASSOCIATION: 8 a.m. third Thursdays, FAMU College of Pharmacy in downtown Crestview. Group improves and promotes Main Street and Crestview Community Redevelopment Agency businesses.

CRESTVIEW PHOTO CLUB: The Crestview Photo Club meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Crestview Elks Lodge, 127 W. Pine Ave., across from Casbah Coffee Shop.

CRESTVIEW EXCHANGE CLUB: fourth Thursdays, Covenant Hospice, Crestview. Sharlene Cox, 682-6824.

FRIDAYS

TEEN WII: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Crestview library, 1445 Commerce Drive. Wii playing for students in sixth through 12th grades.

STEAK NIGHT: 6 p.m. first Fridays. American Legion Post 75, 898 E. James Lee Blvd., Crestview. Cost: $15 per person; includes T-bone steak, baked potato, salad, bread and dessert. 689-3195.

SATURDAYS

ADULT/FAMILY NIGHT: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Convergence Coffeehouse, 498 Wilson St. N., Crestview. Free refreshments, play games, watch old movies, or just fellowship.

KARAOKE: 8 p.m. Saturdays, American Legion Post 75, 898 E. James Lee Blvd., Crestview. 689-3195.

READ TO DOZER: 10-11 a.m. first Saturdays, Crestview library, 1445 Commerce Drive. For children ages 4 and up.

BOBBIN LACE GROUP: 11 a.m. first Saturdays, Heritage Museum, 115 Westview Ave., Valparaiso. Anyone may attend to inquire about the craft. 678-2615.

GOLD WING ROAD RIDERS ASSOCIATION: 9 a.m. to eat and 10 a.m. meeting third Saturdays of the month. Dwayne Hopkins, 217-1001. All motorcyclists are welcome.

VFW HORSESHOE TOURNAMENT: 12 p.m. third Saturdays, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5450, 2240 W. James Lee Blvd., Crestview. Lynn Mobley, 682-5552.