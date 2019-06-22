NICEVILLE — Rocky Bayou Christian School’s cross country team had several athletic competitors in both middle and high school.

Freshman Jacob Forest qualified for the regional meet. Forest was the lone middle schooler from Rocky Bayou at the meet.

Sophomore Noah Stout also qualified his way to regionals.

The school had four juniors qualify for regionals: Nathanael Stout, Nathan Schuliger, Wyatt Kirkpatrick and Micah Wyn.

Senior Josiah Hood also finished his high school career as a regional qualifier in cross country. Hood also won the FCA Go the Distance Award, along with sophomore Grace Hamilton.

The award is given during a banquet for athletes in golf, cross country, swimming and volleyball.