A 23-year-old Fort Payne man led officers on a high speed chase Thursday morning and faces a host of misdemeanor charges, according to Police Chief Randy Bynum.

Lt. Matt Wilson attempted to stop a vehicle at about 1:10 a.m. Thursday in the area of 15th Street and Grand Avenue North for a driving violation.

The vehicle stopped momentarily, then accelerated at a high rate of speed and tried to elude the officer.

After several maneuvers on Forest Avenue, North Y, Gault Avenue and 18th Street North, the vehicle turned onto Beason Gap East and tried to make a turn onto Lincoln Avenue, where it struck a guy wire attached to a power pole.

The vehicle left the scene and continued south on Lincoln before coming to a stop, according to a press release.

The driver then tried to walk away and would not comply with officers verbal commands. They took him to the ground as he tried to physically resist them.

Wilson said the man gave off a strong odor of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, second-degree possession of marijuana and an outstanding warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

He was issued several citations for traffic violations committed in the course of the chase, according to the press release.