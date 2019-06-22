The Okaloosa Arts Alliance would like to thank all of the Okaloosa County school students who participated in the 10th annual OAA Okaloosa County School Poster Contest.
Although not everyone won first place, all 245 entries were on display at the OAA Poster Reception at the Young Philosophers Society.
Participating schools were: Rocky Bayou Christian School, Crestview High School, Liza Jackson Preparatory School, Edge Elementary, Destin Elementary, Destin Middle School, Youth Village and Eglin School Age Program.
Each 1st place prize was a $75 gift card donated by Eglin Federal Credit Union. Each 2nd place prize was a $50 gift card and each 3rd place prize was a $25 gift card, all donated by the Target stores in Destin and Mary Esther. The winners were announced at the reception and the winners and honorable mentions are as follows:
Elementary (K5-4)
First Place: Malia Rowlands, 4th Grade, Edge Elementary School
Second Place: Isla Yelverton, 3rd Grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Third Place: Tavery Geitner, 1st Grade, Edge Elementary School
Honorable Mention: Iva Rose Harte, 1st grade, Edge Elementary School
Honorable Mention: Hayden Srader, 4th grade, Edge Elementary School
Honorable Mention: Alyana Iversen, 2nd grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Honorable Mention: LiLiAnna Duran, 4th grade, Edge Elementary School
Honorable Mention: Cienna Nixon, 2nd grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Honorable Mention: Lexi Schrand, 3rd grade, Destin Elementary School
Honorable Mention: Arianna Mitchem, 4th grade, Edge Elementary
Honorable Mention: Ben Maconi, 4th grade, Edge Elementary
Honorable Mention: Elizabeth McNamara, 3rd grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Honorable Mention: Conner Gartman, 4th grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Honorable Mention: Isabel Ramirez-Ortiz, 3rd grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Honorable Mention: Graham Robinson, 1st grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Honorable Mention: Brooklyn Nolting, 1st grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Middle (5-7)
First Place: Isabella Bisordi, 7th Grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Second Place: Caroline Howard, 7th Grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School
Third Place: Briana Romero, 7th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School
Honorable Mention: Abigal King, 5th Grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Honorable Mention: Nate Hoffman, 7th Grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Honorable Mention: Heidy Medina, 7th Grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Honorable Mention: Charlee Gonzales, 7th grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Honorable Mention: Luci Schrand, 5th grade, Destin Middle School
Honorable Mention: Kailey Yang, 6th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School
Honorable Mention: Paige Finley, 7th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School
Honorable Mention: Molly Proulx, 5th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School
Honorable Mention: Luke Franklin, 6th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School
High (8-12)
First Place: Natthaporn Sae-pua, 12th Grade, Crestview High School
Second Place, Grace Keeney, 9th Grade, Crestview High School
Third Place, Jordan Locke, 12th Grade, Crestview High School
Honorable Mention: Dylan Poole, 8th Grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Honorable Mention: Kylee Crowe, 11th grade, Crestview High School
Honorable Mention: Cameryn Oliver, 11th grade, Crestview High School
Honorable Mention: Tucker McDonald, 12th grade, Crestview High School
Honorable Mention: Alea Keliinoi, 10th grade, Crestview High School
Honorable Mention: Mya Nguyen, 10th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School
Honorable Mention: Jessie Wang, 10th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School
Honorable Mention: Daisy Choi, 10th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School
Honorable Mention: Delaney Kaiser, 11th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School
Honorable Mention: Evelyn Mosley, 8th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School