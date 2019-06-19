NICEVILLE — Niceville's newest food truck is rolling into town for the first time Thursday.

Gourmet Fusion, with its first stop planned for the 3rd Planet Brewery Mothership on Thursday evening, will be a made-from-scratch, sourced-fresh restaurant serving burgers, flat breads, desserts and more.

The chef is Kelly Dinkins, whose 20-year career includes working for Emeril Lagasse and serving as the executive chef for Strange Colt Brewery in Niceville. Dinkins partnered with his friend Brian Schultz after the pair met while Dinkins was cooking at Strange Colt.

"We just became really good friends outside of work," Dinkins said. "I had an opportunity to do a 30-person tasting for him and catered private events at his house. The opportunity for a food truck came across my desk, so me and Brian got our finances together and Gourmet Fusion was invented."

One of the items at the mobile restaurant will be the $11 smoked pork belly bao, orange gastrique glazed smoked pork belly, steamed bao buns and shaved shallot and micro greens salad. Others featured are the lacquered bacon cheese burger for $12, beer barbecue chicken flat bread for $10, Taste of Summer Salad for $6 and five whole wings served with a choice of house-made sauces for $12.

Not Grandma's Bread Pudding for $5 and a three-scoop waffle cone for $6 are the two dishes on the dessert menu.

The food truck owners have permission to park at Duke Field and 3rd Planet, and are searching for a location in Destin. Information on locations and hours of the truck can be found on the eatery's Facebook page Gourmet Fusion and on Instagram at @gourmetfusionfl.

"I think customers can expect something different than your normal food truck," Dinkins said. "It has an extreme amount of diversity. We use different cooking techniques to create wonderful flavors on the palate."