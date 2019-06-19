NICEVILLE — Rocky Bayou had many talented runners on their track team this year.

Eighth- grader Mori McCain finished as the runner-up in the 200 meter competition during the district championship, while junior Brittni Black was the runner-up in the long jump.

Rocky Bayou had 12 students who qualified for regionals.

Eighth-graders McCain and Will Jetton each qualified. McCain qualified for the 200 meter race and Jetton qualified as part of the team for the 4x800m race.

Freshmen Isaac Thompson and Nic Ashworth were also qualifiers. Thompson competed as part of the 4X800m race and Ashworth competed in the 110m hurdle

Five juniors competed in regionals for Rocky Bayou. Black competed in three events: the 100 meter race, the 200 meter race and the long jump. Ben Clar, Aaron Grabinger, Zachary Balthazar and Silas Harned each qualified for the 4x400m team.

Three seniors also qualified. Josiah Hood qualified for the 4x800m race, while Frank Tiller qualified for both the 200 meter race and the 4x400m race.

Senior Parker Athearn qualified for the high jump and 4x400m race. Athearn was Rocky Bayou’s lone state qualifier in the high jump competition.

Koltin Driscoll signed with Florida Southern College for track and field.