BAKER — The Baker girls' cross country team started the championship meets on a fast note.

The team won the Region 1A, District 1A championship.

Baker’s top eight runners during the meet were Maya Espinosa, Julia Knight, Kaylin Olivarez, Gabi Espinosa, Karley Bishop, Eliana Butler, Maci Bussanmas and Allison Morse.

Maya Espinosa, a junior, finished first during the meet with a time of 21 minutes and 1 second. Knight, an eight-grader, finished second with a time of 21 minutes and 13 seconds. Olivarez, a sixth-grader, finished fourth with a time of 21 minutes and 56 seconds. Gabi Espinosa finished 12th, while Bishop and Butler finished 14th and 15th respectively. Bussanmas finished 20th and Morse finished 23rd.

During the regional championship, Baker finished sixth.

Baker’s top seven runners during regionals were Maya Espinosa, Knight, Olivarez, Butler, Gabi Espinosa, Bussanmas and Bishop.

Maya Espinosa finished sixth with a time of 20 minutes and 2 seconds, while Knight finished eighth with a time of 20 minutes and 22 seconds.

Baker placed 16th overall at the state championship.

Baker’s runners were Maya Espinosa, Knight, Butler, Oliveraz, Gabi Espinosa, Bussanmas and Bishop.

Maya Espinosa was the top runner for Baker during the event, finishing 43rd with a time of 20 minutes and 43 seconds.