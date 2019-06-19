ESCAMBIA COUNTY — A 58-year-old Crestview man is dead following a firey crash Tuesday evening in Escambia County.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was traveling west on State Road 292 near the Bauer Road intersection when he crossed into the eastbound lane, striking another car head on.

The driver of a third car didn't notice the crash in time to avoid it and struck the second vehicle.

The first vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Tundra driven by the Crestview man went into the treeline and caught fire.

Walter Peden, a 59-year-old Pensacola man, was driving the second vehicle. He was taken to Baptist Hospital in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol media release.

Jack Hoehn, a 23-year-old Gulf Breeze man, was in the third vehicle. He had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Alcohol was not a factor. There are no pending charges, according to the release.

The accident happened at about 9:30 p.m.