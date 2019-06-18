BAY COUNTY — A deputy on routine patrol spots a vehicle operating without any headlights and conducts a traffic stop.

"As I walked up to the passenger side of the Ford passenger vehicle, I observed the driver of the vehicle jump into the front passenger seat," the deputy wrote. "I made contact with the (man) and asked him what happened to the driver. He stated the driver ran. After going back and forth on his lie, he finally admitted he was the driver of the vehicle and had a suspended driver's license."

The man tells the deputy the only reason he was driving was "because (the) passenger was intoxicated."

The man is detained and charged with driving with a suspended license. The deputy, meanwhile, notes that the passenger is not intoxicated.

"While speaking with her there were no indicators found which gave me the impression that she was under the influence, therefore, no probable cause existed to investigate his claims," the deputy wrote. "She even stated she did not have any alcoholic beverages today and the only reason she didn't drive was because she was tired."