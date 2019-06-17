CRESTVIEW — The suspect in a Saturday shooting that left two in critical condition has been identified as 19-year-old Jayson Daniel Wheat.

As of mid-morning Monday, Wheat was on life support and unresponsive, according to Crestview Police Department Major Andrew Schneider. Schneider labeled his condition "very critical."

The condition of his alleged victim, a 32-year-old woman, had been upgraded Monday from critical to stable, Schneider said. As a victim of domestic violence, her identity is protected from disclosure, he said.

Call records indicate that the mother of the female victim called Crestview dispatch at shortly before 9 p.m., Saturday to report her daughter had been shot by Wheat.

During the call, the mother was threatening to go to the West Bowers Avenue home where the shooting had occurred and "shoot (Wheat) or stab him," the call record showed.

The mother reported that she had received a call from her daughter stating she'd been shot and that the daughter had been able to communicate during the phone call.

A baby who was in the house when authorities arrived was not injured and was released into the care of family members, Schneider said.

Authorities had been called to the home once prior to the Saturday incident, Schneider said. The caller had asked "to make sure a baby had food."

Saturday night's call to dispatchers was made at just before 9 p.m.

Police forced their way into the home and found Wheat suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They also found the female victim, who had been shot twice, crying for help.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene took the female victim to North Okaloosa Medical Center and then had her helicoptered from there to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Wheat was taken by ambulance to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, the call report showed.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime scene investigators were called in after the shooting incident to assist in processing the crime scene, the report said.