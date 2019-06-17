FORT WALTON BEACH — A local teen arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in May for grand theft of a motor vehicle is facing the same charge again, along with five others.

Devontae Jaqueem Scarver, 16 of Fort Walton Beach, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of fleeing and eluding with disregard to safety, operating a motor vehicle without a license, grand theft of a motor vehicle, assault on an officer, possession of marijuana and felony violation of probation, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

It all started around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a deputy spotted a reckless driver in a dark Dodge Ram pickup truck in the area of Combs Manor Court. The driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of Anchors Street and Blake Avenue.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the truck’s driver, later identified as Scarver, began traveling at a high speed, failing to obey traffic signals and running other vehicles off the roadway.

A pursuit continued on Highway 98 into Santa Rosa County where Scarver tried to hit another deputy’s patrol car, the press release said. The deputy was able to take extreme evasive actions to avoid being struck.

Scarver then changed direction to head east, back into Okaloosa County.

An Sheriff's Office supervisor had to also take evasive action to avoid being sideswiped by Scarver, who was trying to pass him on the right gravel shoulder of the highway. Scarver tried to turn around again in the city limits of Fort Walton Beach, but was quickly blocked in by several OCSO deputies and taken into custody.