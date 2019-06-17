HOUMA, La. (AP) " A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for stabbing a woman to death with a pocketknife during a fight over a man.

The Houma Courier reports Miranda Gilley was sentenced Friday for manslaughter in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Jessica McGehee. Gilley was initially charged with second-degree murder and faced up to 40 years in prison. She was convicted last month of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Gilley invited McGehee over to her apartment one night in July 2017 to fight. They say Gilley then pulled out a pocketknife and repeatedly stabbed McGehee. Prosecutors say Gilley intended to kill McGehee or at least inflict great bodily harm, but Gilley's defense attorney says her client acted in self-defense.

