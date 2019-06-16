Moundville Archaelogical Park

Moundville Archaelogical Park needs volunteers to give tours, help with special events and craft classes, and work on maintenance projects. Call 205-371-8732 or email lkminges@ua.edu.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to be blood drive coordinators. Responsibilities are: helping with recruitment of donors, registration and hospitality at local blood drives. If you are interested in serving, please email katherine.harris@redcross.org.

Books to Prison Project

Books to Prisons Project is searching for an experienced grant writer, to write and submit a grant. Grant money is needed to pay for the postage required to mail books to prisoners. Email nctarheel54@att.net.

Child development

Child Development Resources needs volunteers to work with its Baby TALK program. Volunteers are needed to make hospital visits to new mothers, help with parent education programs and provide clerical support. Call Leslie Guy at 205-348-0660.

Greene County PARA

The Greene County Park and Recreation Authority is looking for volunteer coaches for seasonal activities including youth soccer, basketball and baseball and young ladies’ fast-pitch softball. Contact Frank Smith at the Greene County PARA office, 226 Main St., Eutaw, 205-372-2700.