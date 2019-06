Crestview Area Chamber's annual Installation Dinner will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25 at the Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Drive. Join in to thank past year's president, Robyn Helt, and welcome the new president, Anne Shaffield. Tickets can be purchased at https://business.crestviewchamber.com/events/details/crestview-area-chamber-of-commerce-installation-dinner-12844 or at the Crestview Chamber office. Email shannon@crestviewchamber.com to reserve tickets.