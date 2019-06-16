BAKER — Adams Sanitation is hosting a free shredding event for its North Okaloosa County customers.

Each household may bring five banker's boxes of personal documents, which will be shredded on site by Shred-It. Papers with small paperclips and staples are okay to shred, but the company requests no binders, pronged folders or clips be among the documents.

Hours are 9 a.m. to noon June 22 at Adams Sanitation, 5750 State Highway 4, Baker, across from the Gator Cafe. Customers must bring their bill stub, customer number or service name and address to participate.

Wondering what you can shred? The IRS offers some helpful tips here when deciding what to purge: https://bit.ly/2WBuX3I.

Adams Sanitation has been serving North Okaloosa County for over 35 years. Visit the company's Facebook page or call 850-537-3282 for more information.