Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, officers of the Crestview Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm at an address in the 200 block of West Bowers Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, officers forced entry into the residence and discovered a 19-year-old male who had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was unresponsive. There was also a 32-year-old female who had been shot twice and was calling for help. An infant child at the residence at the time was not injured.

Officers rendered first aid to both until Okaloosa County EMS arrived on scene. One victim was transported by ambulance, and the other was transported by medical helicopter. The condition of both parties is critical.

The Crestview Police Department has solicited the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and is also currently working with the State Attorneys Office as the investigation continues.

Due to the incident being domestic violence in nature and an ongoing/active investigation, the names and specific address of the parties are not being released at this time.