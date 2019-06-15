Riverside has a new principal following Monday’s School Board meeting.

Melissa Kearley, who grew up in Niceville, was unanimously approved for the position.

“I’m a product of the Okaloosa County School District,” Kearley said. “In 2009, I was hired as a second-grade teacher at Northwood Elementary.”

Kearley’s passion for administration led her to enroll in an educational leadership master’s program.

“After I completed my degree, I served as a guidance counselor as a teacher on special assignment,” Kearley said. “Knowing that I wanted to move into administration, I applied for the assistant principal position at Riverside and that’s what I’ve been doing for the past four years.”

Kearley said her desire to become principal was all about the students.

“I enjoy working with the students and I believe every student deserves to grow at least one year every school year,” Kearley said. “When I was appointed, my words were ‘over the moon excited.’”

Kearley hopes to be a leader who helps people grow.

“My plan is to lead with positivity, encouragement, and motivation,” Kearley said. “To me it is important that students and teachers have a growth mindset about themselves and their academic success."

Even though the new school year doesn’t begin until August, Kearley already has some goals laid out.

“Some of my goals are to become part of the greater Crestview community and reach out for some partnerships.” Kearley said. “We are also excited about some of the upcoming career technical education (CTE) activities within our school.”

Kearley will use the summer months to focus on the school’s future and her relationships with those involved.

“We will be moving forward with some existing school academic goals,” Kearley said. “I will be meeting with my leadership team and having conversations with the teachers about some of our next steps.”