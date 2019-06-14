NICEVILLE — The Mid-Bay Bridge (State Road 293) in Okaloosa County will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. Monday, June 17 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 as workers continue permanent repairs. Drivers will have to use alternative routes during the temporary nighttime closures.

Repairs to the post-tensioning tendons, which are prestressed steel cables inside the bridge that reinforce concrete, are expected to be complete in the fall of 2019.

Traffic on the bridge will remain limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routes until permanent repairs to the bridge are complete.

Variable message boards will be placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.

Planned activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.