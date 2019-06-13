An investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a Milton man on charges of possession of child pornography, transmission of child pornography and fraudulent use of personal identification information.

Justin Robert Vargo, who is 23, was arrested yesterday at his temporary residence in Baker following the execution of a search warrant by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Vargo was employed as an Okaloosa County Probationary Corrections Officer at the time of his arrest. Vargo began his term of employment in March of 2019.

Vargo admitted to having child pornography on his laptop and also admitted to creating and maintaining a fake Skype account. He used the fraudulent account, set up using a real individual’s information taken off their social media accounts, to chat with adults in order to send and receive pornographic images of children.