PENSACOLA — The Better Business Bureau Serving Northwest Florida Foundation announces three recipients of the 2019 BBB Student Ethics Scholarships in Okaloosa and Walton Counties.

Receiving the awards were Crestview High School students Rachel Kelsey and Emily Robinson and Niceville High School student David Cathey. Each student will receive $1,000 in scholarship money.

The program was created to recognize high school juniors and seniors in the Florida Panhandle who embody integrity, and have made the choice to lead by following a moral compass.

An independent panel of judges selected the recipients based on leadership, community service, overall personal integrity and academic history.

Contact Tammy Ward, 850-429-0002 or tammy@nwfl.bbb.org for more information about BBB (www.bbb.org).