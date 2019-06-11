A public memorial is scheduled Wednesday for University of Alabama fan who became well-known for his devotion to Crimson Tide athletics.

Walt Gary, 36, died June 6 after being in a coma because of ongoing health issues. Walt, who had Down syndrome, was best known in the community for meeting with Nick Saban every Thursday during the football season to give his predictions for the upcoming game that Saturday.

A memorial for Gary is set to be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the North Zone at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coaaches and players involved with Alabama athletics are expected to speak about Walt and the positive impact he had on others.

"He was always so full of joy and loved the Crimson Tide," Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne wrote on Twitter following Walt’s death. "We will miss seeing him around the department."

Since his death, media organizations from across the country have chronicled his story, including ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

Walt grew up in Tuscaloosa and attended Central High School. For the last 14 years, he worked at UA’s Supe Store.

