DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — The door to room 43 of the Chautauqua New Walton Hotel has officially put into the Train Station Heritage Museum.

The door was found by workers at the U-Haul site on Beal Parkway in Fort Walton Beach, which used to be the Colonial Inn restaurant and contained pieces of the old Chautauqua Hotel in DeFuniak Springs.

The door knob is gone, but the lock and number plate remain intact.

The door was originally give to local historian Tom Rice. Rice then donated the door to the museum.

It now joins other items from that era at the museum, returning to a familiar site on Lake DeFuniak after more than six decades in Fort. Walton Beach.