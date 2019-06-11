CRESTVIEW — Boy Scouts from Crestview Troops 30 and 773 gathered in the hot morning sun on June 4 to help prepare for Crestview's observance of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

They helped create a small "D-Day landing beach" and a representation of the American cemeteries in Normandy, France. Their work also included shoveling sand and hammering crosses into the ground.

Meanwhile, workers with the Crestview Public Services Department draped the Whitehurst Municipal Building in camouflage netting and an old cargo parachute, crowning their work with a huge American flag as a centerpiece.

The Crestview ceremony had displays of historic World War II vehicles and equipment inside and outside of Warriors Hall.

"It is the only major public D-Day commemoration event in the area," Brian Hughes, City of Crestview Public Information Officer said.

The event was held on June 6 at Warriors Hall on Stillwell Boulevard. Sponsoring the event were Crestview Mayor JB Whitten, Crestview Area Sister City Program, and MGMR Strategic Solutions LLC.​​