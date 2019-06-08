FORT WALTON BEACH — Concerned residents of Sylvania Heights marched and rallied in support of their now-closed playground Saturday afternoon.

About 40 people were on hand as speakers repeated the need for a safe play area for children away from busy roads and other problems.

Activist C.C. Fearson was adamant that the playground remain where it was. "We want THAT park," he said as he pointed up the road to the playground.

Okaloosa County has maintained the park for years, but Opportunity Place recently bought the property.