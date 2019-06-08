Portions of this information are based on facts provided by the arrested individuals. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JUNE 6

Thibodaux Police Department

• Bernell Guidroz, 31, 572 St. Louis St., Raceland, possession of marijuana, driving without a license, drug paraphernalia, three counts of improper turning.

JUNE 7

Louisiana State Police

• Courtney Pellegrin, 50, 248 El Paso Drive, Houma, DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle.

• Boyd Cherry, 62, 3708 Chris St., Gray, improper turning, DWI.

Terrebonne Parish District Court

The individuals whose names follow were incarcerated on the order of a court or processed following a judicial determination.

• Brody Guidry, 23, 117 Edgar Lane, Lockport, writ of habeas corpus.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Christopher Parfait, 28, 221 Fresno Drive, Houma, simple battery, criminal damage to property, two counts of theft, disturbing the peace, entering and remaining in places after being forbidden.

• Stevie Coleman, 52, homeless, transactions involving drug proceeds, attempted distribution of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

• Dwayne Harris, 50, 479 Alfred Harris Lane, Thibodaux, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, violation of protective orders, reckless operation of a vehicle.

• Glen Romero Jr., 33, 1000 Rousell St., Houma, failure to appear in court.

• Stacy Alford, 32, 7474 W. Main St., Houma, two counts of failure to appear in court.

• Xion Stoves, 19, 137 Vieux Carre, Houma, domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim.

• Jared Triche, 27, 1943 La. 182, Raceland, violation of protective orders.

• Christopher Ghoram, 30, 327 John Edward Lane, Schriever, first-degree rape.

• Roy Picou Jr., 52, 107 Pine St., Chauvin, domestic abuse battery.

• James Guidry, 52, 119 Klondyke Road, Bourg, DWI, improper lane usage.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Larry Coleman, 28, 6009 Grant Road, Napoleonville, two counts of contempt of court.

• Josh Howard, 38, 131 Marshal, Napoleonville, contempt of court.

• Stephanie Howard, 43, 128 E. Seventh St., Larose, possession of meth less than 28 grams, drug paraphernalia.

• Derek Lagraize, 30, 663 La. 307, Thibodaux, possession of marijuana.

• Keith Rainey, 24, 111 M&K Lane, Lockport, possession and distribution of legend drug without a prescription, illegal carrying of weapon in the presence of drugs, driving without a license, possession of steroids.

• Deadren Rhodes, 40, 558 St. Phillip St., Raceland, drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession and distribution of legend drug without prescription, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute meth.

• Tyrone Weber, 41, 1227 Louis Streams Circle, Thibodaux, contempt of court.

Houma Police Department

• James Walker, 36, 105 Stovall St., Houma, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

• Dayshawn Clay, 34, 414 Ashlawn St., Houma, obscenity, criminal trespass, theft.

Thibodaux Police Department

• Dwayne Harris, 51, 479 Alfred Harris Lane, Thibodaux, fugitive.

• Jovonta Johnson, 26, C117 Solar Trailer Park, Thibodaux, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

Golden Meadow Police Department

• James Williams Jr., 52, 17930 W. Main St., Galliano, four counts of contempt of court, resisting an officer.

JUNE 8

Louisiana State Police

• Paul Charpentier, 27, 18562 Ester Brook Road, Ponchatoula, improper lane usage, DWI.

• Chloe Garza, 32, 1311 Levee Drive, Houma, expired registration, DWI third offense, improper lane usage.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Justin Howard, 22, 221 Williams St., Raceland, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

• Deion Crappel, 22, 124 Hialeah Ave., Apt. 5, Houma, interfering with a law enforcement investigation, resisting an officer with force or violence.