CRESTVIEW — Russian supermodel Irina Shayk once said “Nothing is better than going home to family and eating good food and relaxing.”

For Kimberly and Dorene Howard, that statement rings true. The mother and daughter duo have plenty of experience when it comes to food and family.

“I learned to bake from my grandma and my mom,” said Dorene. “We’re four generations of bakers. Then Kimberly took it to the next step.”

“I grew up baking with my grandma and mom and family,” said Kimberly. “I wanted to pursue my passion, which is baking, so I decided to go to culinary school.”

Kimberly and Dorene are now opening a bakery café on Main Street called the Back Home Bakery Café.

The Howards have talked about opening a bakery for years, but once they moved back to Crestview, they knew this is where they wanted to do it.

“My husband, her dad Allen, grew up in Crestview,” Dorene said. “When he retired, we all made the move to come here and knew Crestview was going to be the place we were going to do this.”

“My dad’s whole side of the family is down here, so it just seemed like the right time,” added Kimberly. “If we were going to do this, this was the best time.”

Dorene said the store is a reflection of their family.

“It shows where we’ve been and where we are,” Kimberly said. “Hopefully people will feel comfortable in here and they enjoy the food.”

The name of the café wasn’t too hard to come up with.

“For years and years, my husband always said ‘Back home in Florida’ and that was kind of a catch phrase we never really thought about,” Dorene said. “Then we had a whole group around a table trying to come up with a name and one of our friends sat in the corner real quiet and said ‘All I’ve got is back home’ and it just clicked. Everybody has a back home.”

The café is set to open on June 12. Customers will be able to order pastries such as layered cakes, pies and cookies, along with sandwiches, salads and a full espresso bar.

“We’ll be about 75 percent bakery, special orders, as well as counter,” Dorene said.

The food offered at the café will be made from scratch with all fresh ingredients and no preservatives.