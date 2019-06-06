NORTHWEST FLORIDA — A 27-year-old Detroit man was arrested Friday on charges of racketeering.

Investigators say Titus Ali Bigelow stole catalytic converters off cars parked in public parking lots in Okaloosa, Walton, Bay and St. Johns counties between March 12 and 17, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The report said Bigelow would park next to a victim’s vehicle, crawl under the car and cut off the catalytic converter using a power tool.

Agents say Bigelow stole more than 60 converters in all. He is also a suspect in catalytic converter thefts in Alabama and North Carolina.

Bigelow was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at his current residence of 16715 Burgess St., Detroit. The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.



“Thanks to the thorough and coordinated effort by local, state and federal law enforcement, this criminal is no longer able to jeopardize the safety and security of Florida citizens,” said Jack Massey, special agent in charge at FDLE’s Pensacola Regional Operations Center.

The investigation is ongoing. If you believe you were a victim of this crime, please contact FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center at (800) 226-8574.