To the books! And, beyond! This summer we’re exploring “A Universe of Stories.” Storytime Classes emphasizing outer space will begin June 10. Hours are:

10:15 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays for ages 3-5.3:15 p.m. Tuesdays and 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays for ages 6-89:15 a.m. Fridays for ages 0-2.

What are Storytime Classes? They include things like read-aloud stories, songs, fingerplays, action rhymes and games. Classes for ages 3 and up often include a craft.

Kids ages 9-14 will meet 3:15 p.m. on Tuesdays. They’ll publish a book, design a colorful picture from space topography, build origami spaceships, sculpt an alien, silk dye their own galaxy, and become a planet while making a tasty treat.

Can’t come? Never fear! Reading logs may be completed whether far or near.

We have Summer Reading Challenges for two age groups: 6-11 and 12-17. Pick up a reading log at the front desk or go to www.cityofcrestview.org/library.php and print it from the Classes, Clubs & Services page.

Kids ages 6-11 who pick up their logs at the library will get stickers with them while supplies last.

Readers earn a Funny Money dollar for every day they read at least 20 minutes, beginning June 8 and ending July 17. Then, they can spend their hard-earned cash at the Reader Awards on July 23!

Those who can't attend the event will still receive a reading certificate and a coupon for something yummy!

Participants ages 12-17 who read 30 minutes a day June 8-July 17 may win prizes from Big Kahuna’s, The Track, Gamestop, Starbucks, Marquis Cinema and Papa Johns! Come to Reader Awards for first pick!

Reading logs are due by July 18. The award ceremony is 6:30 p.m. July 23 at the Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Drive.

Please call me at 682-4432 with questions.

Heather Nitzel is the Crestview Public Library's youth services librarian.