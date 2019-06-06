The Okaloosa County Master Gardener Association will offer a free lecture on Raised Bed Gardening from 10-11 a.m. June 19 at the Okaloosa County Extension Office, 3098 Airport Road in Crestview.

Learn the ins and outs of raised bed gardening using the square foot gardening technique. Grow more in less space while saving your sanity. Master Gardener Marg Stewart will share small-space techniques such as succession planting and vertical supports, ensuring that every square inch of space is used.

Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 850-689-5850 or email achisholm@myokaloosa.com.