CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce list of June events includes Business AFter Horus, its installation dinner and other activities. They are for chamber members and their employees to attend.

The monthly networking breakfast, sponsored by Elite Real Estate, is 7 a.m. June 6 at the Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Drive. The entry fee is $5 at the door (cash or check).

Business After Hours: Select Physical Therapy will host it 5-7 p.m. June 13 at 184 E. Redstone Ave., Crestview. Check out their new space and meet their team.

Chamber Installation Dinner: This Okaloosa Gas District-sponsored event is 6-9 p.m. June 25 at the Crestview Community Center. The chamber will say goodbye to its 2018 president, Robyn Helt, and welcome the new president, Anne Shaffield, and incoming Board of Directors. Tickets start at $30 per person and are available at https://bit.ly/2YXHNpJ.

Those interested in being a chamber event sponsor may contact Shannon at shannon@crestviewchamber.com.

For more information about the chamber, visit the office, 1447 Commerce Drive, Crestview, call 850-682-3212, or visit. www.crestviewchamber.com.