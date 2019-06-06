The monthly meeting of the Gulf County Democrats is scheduled for Monday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Port St. Joe Garden Center at 216 8th Street.

The meeting will feature part one of the series: Setting the 2020 Legislative Agenda. The 2020 Florida Legislative Session starts in January, with lawmakers convening for committee weeks as early as September.

Learn about the legislative process, how to set and prep for meetings with lawmakers, and opportunities to take action.

President of Friends of the St. Joseph Bay Preserves Lynda White will lead a discussion about Florida Forever, the state’s land conservation program; the failure to adequately fund it during the 2019 session; and the need to make it a priority in 2020.

Friends of St. Joseph State Park Board Member Jim White will also provide an update on the needs of the Park and how legislative advocacy can help.

The policies that impact the lives of Floridians mostly happen in Tallahassee, not Washington. Join the conversation and help decide the Gulf Dems’ 2020 legislative goals.

Bring a friend. Food and drinks will be provided. RSVP to DEC.Gulf@gmail.com.