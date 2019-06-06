Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, uses hands-on activities to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; build confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourage entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment.

Camp will be held at Bluewater Elementary School the week of June 10-14.

Innovation Force: Campers team up with the Innovation Force (NIHF Inductees as superheroes) to battle the evil Plagiarizer, a supervillain who is out to steal the world's greatest ideas. As children create a device to retrieve the stolen ideas, they learn about the importance of intellectual property and the U.S. patent system.Deep Sea Mystery: The children embark on a research adventure at sea to dig up fossils. Using lessons and advice from NIHF Inductees, they invent island-survival tools and underwater equipment.Farm Tech: Campers are put in charge of managing their own farm as they learn the basics of running a business. With the assistance of the Bot-ANN-E robot, they learn fundamental coding techniques to maximize their time and profits. Children also are introduced to DNA syntheses, where they perform their own mock experiment to check the health of their newly purchased livestock.DIY Orbot: The children will explore frequency, circuit boards, motors and gears as they use real tools to reverse engineer a remote-control robot. Throughout the week, campers will adapt their DIY Orbot to perform increasingly challenging tasks.

For additional information or to find a camp near you, visit invent.org/camp.